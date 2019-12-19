Russia ready to look for solution of Ukrainian gas issue acceptable for all — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to look for a solution of the Ukrainian gas issue suitable for everyone, although the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court in the gas dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine was political by nature, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

“I am confident as the lawyer by the basic education that this decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court is political by nature, rather than legal. One of the justifications of the award will appear strange for those present here but it is interesting. One of the justifications of the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court sets forth, “in connection with severe economic situation in Ukraine.” This is nonsense… However, the [court — TASS] decision is present; we should proceed from that. We will take it as a premise and will look for a solution suitable for everyone, including for Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine has not yet repaid Russia the debt of $3 bln received from the Russian National Wealth Fund, Putin added. “A portion of Russian reserved funds from the National Wealth Fund was invested into Ukrainian securities worth $3 bln. The court decision in London has already been present; it is not being implemented,” he noted.

Gas relations with Ukraine is a challenging and sensitive topic, the President said. “We want to settle this problem,” he added.

The president expressed hope that the gas agreements with Ukraine will be reached, stressing that Russia is still ready to deliver gas at a discount. “We would be ready to supply gas to Ukraine at a discount, as I have already said, 20-25%. This can be done and then it would be possible to reduce [the price] for the end consumer, instead of increasing it as you [Ukraine — TASS] plan from January 1,” Putin noted.

“I think we will come to terms. By the way, we are on the way to these agreements and we will seek to make the Ukrainian side also satisfied with such arrangements. We have no desire of aggravating the situation in the energy sector and taking advantage of it in some way to influence the situation in Ukraine,” the President said.

Gas transit via Ukraine