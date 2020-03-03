Russia regrets EU supported government coup in Ukraine — top diplomat

HELSINKI, March 3. /TASS/. The European Union opted for a worsening of relations with Russia and imposed sanctions on it after supporting a government coup in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference following talks with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto, adding that such a turn of events was very regrettable.

“We favor the normalization of relations between Russia and the European Union,” he said. “We find it regrettable that the EU opted for introducing sanctions against Russia after in fact it reconciled itself with and supported the February 2014 government coup in Ukraine,” he stated.

Lavrov recalled that “many Western analysts are now publishing facts that explain how the 2014 government coup in Ukraine had been plotted and staged.”

“These facts are available. They make it absolutely clear how it all happened,” he added. “I do hope that the EU will now read this new evidence.”

“I believe that in any case the European values the EU professes do not imply connivance with the ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis or tacit consent with the reforms that are being implemented in Ukraine in crude violation of the rights of ethnic minorities, first and foremost, those in the language and education spheres,” Lavrov said.