Russia replaces orbital missile early warning system with new satellites

In his presentation, the chief of Russia’s General Staff demonstrated slides that showed the structure of the country’s missile early warning system. Specifically, the slides showed a satellite with the caption: satellite of the Kupol integrated space system.

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia has replaced its Oko-1 orbital missile early warning system with new Kupol satellites, according to the materials for a briefing by Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov who spoke at a meeting with foreign military attaches on Tuesday.

The general noted at the presentation that in 2019 Russia launched another satellite of the integrated space system, which enhanced its capabilities for detecting ballistic missile launches. Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that the new system’s satellites were called Tundra. The first such satellite was launched in 2015.

The Oko-1 orbital grouping comprised eight satellites and ceased to operate in 2014.

As of now, the new orbital grouping comprises three satellites, including the space vehicle orbited this year. Overall, nine new satellites are set to be launched by 2022.