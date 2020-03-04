[embedded content]

No doubt partly the reason Putin can be contented with Russia investing less in its armed force than six other nations is because he knows that’s not quite true. Adjusted for PPP Russia is very much the world’s third spender on military might with $200bn PPP-adjusted dollars, behind China with PPP-adjusted $400bn:

Nonetheless, watch this interview and tell me Putin is the expansionist-warmonger of the western power elite imagination? He even makes excuses for Trump, and claims that privately the US President is a much more reasonable and level-headed person who detests the insane $700+ billion Pentagon budgets that he publicly brags about.

From https://www.anti-empire.com/russia-seeks-to-create-conditions-so-that-nobody-wants-to-fight-us-putin-video/