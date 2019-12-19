Russia seeks to set milestones for bringing talks with Japan to new level — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow expects to outline further steps on bringing its relations with Tokyo to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday.

“I hope today we will discuss a whole range of issues related to bilateral relations, including a peace treaty and definitely, international issues. I expect that today our discussion will sum up the results of the outgoing year and define new milestones for further joint steps to achieve a key goal outlined by our leaders: to bring Russian-Japanese ties and cooperation to a new level in all areas without any exception,” Lavrov said.

Russia hopes to boost cooperation with Japan in the fight against terrorism, the Russian foreign minister stated.

“Before we get over to work, I am offering you my condolences on the death in Afghanistan of Mr. Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese doctor, head of a non-governmental organization, who took part in implementing humanitarian projects in Afghanistan,” Lavrov said. “This is, of course, another sad reason for stepping up cooperation between Russia and Japan in the fight against terrorism, and that was what we talked about with you during the dinner yesterday.”

Tetsu Nakamura had been involved in humanitarian work in Afghanistan for many years. In 2000, during a drought in that country, he managed to raise funds for the construction of irrigation systems in the affected areas. In 2018, the Afghan government awarded him with an order.

On December 4, Nakamura died of wounds that he had sustained in an attack by militants near the city of Jalalabad (Nangarhar Province) in eastern Afghanistan. His car was ambushed by unknown individuals.

Motegi arrived in the Russian capital on his first working visit as Japan’s foreign minister overnight to Wednesday. Earlier, he met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September and during the Russian minister’s visit to Japan on November 23.