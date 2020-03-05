sott.net/news

A Russian warship was photographed on March 1 transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas, amid continuing clashes in Syria’s Idlib. The ship was accompanied by two coast guard boats and maritime police when it was passed through the Bosphorus. Russian soldiers were spotted wearing life jackets on the ship’s deck, Eurasia Diary reports citing Duvar English.

The heavily laden ВМФ Project 775 of the Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM (tank carrying landing ship) Novocherkassk 142 entered the Mediterranean on March 1 to deliver more equipment to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

from https://www.sott.net/article/430197-Russia-sends-another-warship-to-Syria-through-Bosphorus-amid-Idlib-escalation