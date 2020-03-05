Russia steps up deliveries to Syria after Turkish strikes: photos

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Russian Navy has increased their deliveries to the Syrian Arab Republic this week, following a tumultuous week in which the Turkish Armed Forces carried out several strikes against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

On Wednesday, the Russian Navy was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Mediterranean, where they would eventually make their way to the Syrian port-city of Tartous.

In a series of photos released by maritime observer Yoruk Isik on Wednesday, the Russian ships can be entering the Mediterranean waters from the Bosphorus Strait.

A final Syrian showdown looms: Heavily laden #ВМФ Project775 #RussianNavy #ЧФ BlackSea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM (tank carrying landing ship) Tsezar Kunikov 158 transited Bosphorus towards Med en route to #Tartus #Syria 14:00Z My pix v @reuterspictures pic.twitter.com/jIDUr7FKYJ — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) March 4, 2020

More photos were released by Isik on Thursday, showing the Russian Navy shipping more equipment to the Syrian Arab Republic.

