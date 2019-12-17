Russia, Syria carry out large-scale naval drills in eastern Mediterranean

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The navies of the Russian Federation and Syrian Arab Republic have started joint exercises in the eastern region of the Mediterranean.

A spokesperson at the Russian naval base in Tartous told reporters on Tuesday that the drills were not by chance, but rather, an important training exercise between the two navies.

He said, “The winged Russian Kalibr” missiles destroyed terrorist targets in Syria more than once.

“The Russian base in Tartous is the main means of supplying the contingent of troops in Syria, which creates the need for continuous improvement in the training of ship crews and coastal forces. For this reason in particular, the eastern part of the Mediterranean has become a common training area.”

The commander of the drills, Rear Admiral Alexander Yuldachev, stated that the exercises are held against a single operational background, during which many tactical scenes are resolved.

Yuldachev noted: “The tactical groups of ships of the Russian Navy and the Syrian Navy at sea are launching artillery fire and conducting joint exercises.”

He emphasized that “on the beach, the guard and defense units work to address issues of combating unmanned pilots and combating illegal armed groups.”

According to Yuldachev, the exercises aim to increase interaction between the Russian and Syrian armed forces – to successfully combat illegal armed groups, international terrorism and to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

