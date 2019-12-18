Russia tests one of the most powerful cannons in the world

MOSCOW – The modernization of one of the world’s most powerful artillery guns, the Malka cannon, is being successfully tested on a polygon and will be completed by the end of December.

The information was given on Tuesday by Dmitry Semizorov, managing director of the Uraltransmash company, which is part of the Rostec consortium.

“In December of this year, we will finalize a major overhaul and modernization of the weapon: the replacement and installation of new complex instruments has been completed. Next year we will prepare the serial production of these artillery systems,” said Semizorov.

According to Semizorov, the gearbox, previously produced in Ukraine, has been replaced by an improved, nationally made gearbox, as well as the engine.

“We put domestic-made components into the targeting and vehicle protection systems. Now the modernized Malka is in the field and being successfully tested,” he added.

Updated version

The 2S7M Malka is a modernized version of the 2S7 Pion cannon created in the 1980s and still considered one of the most powerful cannons in the world.

Weaponry is designed to attack important enemy targets located deep within enemy defense lines.

The cannon is capable of firing highly explosive cluster projectiles as well as active rocket propelled munitions. The main advantage of this weaponry is its ability to fire antibunker, chemical and even nuclear munitions.

