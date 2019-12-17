Russia to allocate around $17 mln to UN for Syrian recovery in 2019

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia will allocate about $17 mln out of its federal budget to UN structures for the needs of Syrian recovery, the corresponding government order published on the official legal information portal informed on Tuesday.

In order to ensure Russia’s participation in international recovery efforts in the Syrian Arab Republic, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered to allocate $16.9 mln in 2019 out of the country’s federal budget.

Up to $5.8 mln will be allocated to the budget of the UN Development Program in order to finance the project aimed to provide aid to the municipal structures of the Syrian provinces that received the most significant damage. Up to $5 mln will be allocated to UNICEF to aid the implementation of the project aimed to recover the Syrian education system, as well as the project that aims to ensure access of mothers and children to food and quality healthcare.