Russia to contribute $10 million to UN Green Climate Fund

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has issued an order to allocate $10 million to the Green Climate Fund in 2020-2022 to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change, the text of the order was published on the official legal information website on Tuesday.

“To ensure Russia’s participation in global efforts to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change, Russia will make a volunteer targeted contribution of up to $10 million in 2020-2022 to the Green Climate Fund established within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change framework out of public funds of the federal budget, with up to $4 million allocated in 2020, up to $3 million — in 2021 and up to $3 million in 2022,” the order reads.

from https://tass.com/economy/1100165