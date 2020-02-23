Russia to denounce attempts to rewrite history of World War Two – Putin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia will not allow the history of World War Two to be distorted and will expose any such attempts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday speaking at a gala concert marking Defender of the Fatherland Day at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace.

“Our duty is to remember forever the cost we paid for that victory [in the Great Patriotic War, the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 war against Nazi Germany – TASS]. We will not allow this heroic page in history to be crossed out. We will be exposing any attempts to distort history and to let the spirit of alliance and of combat brotherhood be consigned to oblivion,” the Russian president pledged.

Putin recalled that not only did soldiers cast aggressors out from their homeland, they also fulfilled with honor the noble mission of liberation, helping other nations to get rid of invaders, of Nazis and their henchmen,” he said.

“On this holy and sacred for our nation day, we will pay tribute to the fallen heroes and will honor our respected veterans who we rightfully call a generation of victors,” the president said about the coming celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

from https://tass.com/society/1123225