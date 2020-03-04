Russia to speed up development of coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia will speed up development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian government on Wednesday.

“Currently, the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology “VECTOR” located in the Novosibirsk Region is working on developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection, working on 13 variants in 5 areas. We are trying to speed up the development of these drugs to the extent possible,” she said.

Earlier, Golikova informed reporters that Russia had received a strain of the coronavirus infection.