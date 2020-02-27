Russia to suspend train service between Moscow, Nice amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Train service between Moscow and the French city of Nice will be suspended on March 4 amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Transport Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“On March 4, train service between Moscow and Nice will be suspended until further notice,” the statement reads.

The ministry added that the move was “part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia.”

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in 44 countries, including Russia.

According to Chinese authorities, over 78,400 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has passed 2,700, while more than 32,400 patients have recovered.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.