Russia to suspend visa issuance to Iran’s citizens February 28

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The issuance of Russian visas to Iranian citizens, except for business and humanitarian ones, will be suspended starting from February 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the special task team in charge of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, said on Wednesday.

“We are imposing a ban on issuing transit visas from Iran, as well as a ban on issuing visas, except for business and humanitarian, at 00:00 on February 28,” she said.

from https://tass.com/economy/1124115