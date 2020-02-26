Russia to suspend visa issuance to Iran’s citizens February 28

This post was originally published on this site

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The issuance of Russian visas to Iranian citizens, except for business and humanitarian ones, will be suspended starting from February 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the special task team in charge of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, said on Wednesday.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

“We are imposing a ban on issuing transit visas from Iran, as well as a ban on issuing visas, except for business and humanitarian, at 00:00 on February 28,” she said.

from https://tass.com/economy/1124115

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments