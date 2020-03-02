Russia transports massive amount of equipment to Syria after Turkish attack: photos

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Russian Navy was photographed on Monday transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the heavily laden ВМФ Project 775 of the Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM (tank carrying landing ship) Novocherkassk 142 entered the Mediterranean on Monday to deliver more equipment to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

Monday’s delivery comes just days after the Turkish military carried out a large-scale attack against the Syrian Armed Forces in the Idlib, Aleppo, and Latakia governorates of northwestern Syria.

Since then, however, the Syrian air defenses have been deployed to northwestern Syria to prevent any further attacks from the Turkish military.

