Russia, Turkey confirm goal to reduce tension in Syria’s Idlib This post was originally published on this sitefrom https://tass.com/politics/1125125 Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « Yemeni Forces Are Encircling Al-Hazm City In Jawf Province (Map Update) » Greetings to Daniil Krutskikh on winning Men’s Laser Radial World Championship Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.