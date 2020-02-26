Russia, Turkey to continue consultations on Syria’s Idlib on February 27 – agency

ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. Russian-Turkish consultations on the situation in Syria’s Idlib finished on Wednesday in Ankara to be continued on February 27, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier he hoped a lasting ceasefire could be reached in Idlib as a result of the talks between Ankara and Moscow.

The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically in early February after the Russian and Turkish taskforces had made another attempt to enforce a ceasefire. Terrorists only intensified their attacks instead, killing Russian and Turkish military specialists. The Turkish president said on Wednesday that Ankara was prepared to use all it combat might in case of an operation in Idlib. In his words, the beginning of another military operation in Idlib was “just a matter of time.”

On February 8 and 10, Ankara hosted two rounds of talks between the Russian and Turkish officials on the situation in Idlib. Two more rounds were held in Moscow on February 17 and 18, also on the situation in Idlib. Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said after the talks Ankara had not received a result it expected. Cavusoglu, in turn, said he did not rule out that “negotiations at the presidential level could be organized in the coming days.”.

