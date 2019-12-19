Russia, Ukraine started bilateral gas consultations in Berlin, says source

BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine started a round of bilateral consultations in Berlin, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters.

“The Russia – Ukraine meeting started in the German Ministry of Economy,” the source said.

The next round of trilateral gas consultations with participation of Russia, the EU and Ukraine on conditions of gas transit to Russia from 2020 is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Berlin.

from https://tass.com/economy/1101187