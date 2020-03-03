almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian military is using electronic warfare to disrupt Turkey’s drone strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northwestern part of the country, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Tuesday.

According to Avia.Pro, at least two Turkish shock drones were lost in Syria after the Russian military activated its electronic warfare systems.

“Over the past 72 hours, Turkey has lost at least two attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Syrian airspace that attempted to strike at the positions of the Syrian Army,” Avia.Pro said.

“As it became known, when entering the airspace of Syria, the drones were subjected to powerful electronic impact from the south-west direction, which resulted in Turkey losing control over them – one drone crashed in the Turkish province of Hatay, and the second in the vicinity of the city of Saraqib,” they continued.

The Avia.Pro report presented images showing where the Turkish drone’s lost their GPS signal, resulting in their interception by the Russian military.

“At the moment, it remains unknown whether deliberate action was carried out on drones or exclusively jamming the GPS signal, but Turkey was forced to reduce the use of its drones to a minimum, which had already led to the restoration of at least 7 settlements, including the large and strategically important city of Saraqib,” they added.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Turkish military shoots down Syrian Air Force jet in Idlib

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russia-uses-electronic-warfare-against-turkish-drones-in-syria-media/