Russia warns Turkey against attacking Syria

by Jim W. Dean, VT Editor, … with Press TV, Tehran

[ Editor’s Note: It is showdown time, not at the OK Corral, but in Idlib province, and maybe even all of north Syria. While Erdogan brags about having made major preparations to “recover Idlib,” he has not explained how he can do that with no air cover.

The EU sure as hell does not want to get dragged into this. As for NATO, it could be tempted to show it is needed. Its combined airpower with that of the US would trump Russia’s. But is Erdogan worth it, for protecting his terrorist proxies?

I don’t think so, but I have not had any calls from EU bigwigs wanting my input. They are concerned with Erdogan’s threats of another refugee flood, this time maybe with a lot of angry, defeated jihadis who might want to take their revenge on the EU.

Would Trump not love to see Turkey and Russia go at it? I surely think so, and with free popcorn for all in the situation room. Does the Turkish army, whose general staff knows that sending a large land force inside Syria with no air cover is suicide, want to risk being blamed for the disaster? … JD ]

– First aired … February 19, 2020 –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch an “imminent” operation in Syria’s Idlib province.

Erdogan said Turkey is making its final warnings. He also said the recent talks with Russia over Syria’s Idlib were far from meeting Turkey’s demands. Russia was quick to respond to Turkey’s warning. It said any operation against Syrian forces would be the worst scenario.

[ Click on the video and it will go full screen]

On Tuesday, Moscow and Ankara ended talks on Idlib without any agreement. Tensions have run high in the northwestern Syrian region in the past few weeks, after Turkey said its forces had been attacked by Syrian forces.

Government troops in Syria are engaged in Russia-backed operations in Idlib to drive out militants. Russia accuses Turkey of breaching an agreement they reached over Idlib in 2018.

