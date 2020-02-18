Russia will continue to support Syria's fight against terrorists, despite Trump and Erdogan's calls to stop
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 16, “expressing concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria,” according to White House press secretary Judd Deere.
Trump called for Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime’s “atrocities” and conveyed the United States’ “desire to see an end to Russia’s support” for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
He urged “a political resolution to the Syrian conflict,” which has lasted for nearly nine years.
Their conversation came a day before a new round of talks are scheduled between Ankara and Moscow who back opposing sides in the conflict.
Backed by Russian air strikes, Syrian government forces made significant advances on February 16 in the country’s Aleppo province, seizing most of the last rebel-held region.
Turkey, which supports rebels who want to remove Assad from power, has urged Russia to stop the attacks in the Idlib region, warning it would use military might to drive away Syrian forces unless they withdraw by the end of the month.
By the end of February 16, regime forces “were in control of all the villages and small towns around Aleppo for the first time since 2012,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The UN says that, since December, 800,000 people have been displaced due to fighting in the area.
Both the Russian Armed Forces and the country’s advisers will “support the Syrian Arab Republic armed forces in their fight against terrorism,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing on February 17.
Referring to escalating terrorist attacks in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, he said that the Russian government “still regrets that these terrorists have revitalized in Idlib.”
The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s recent call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which Trump “expressed concern over the violence in Idlib.” He also praised “Turkey’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis” in the province, and hoped that Russia would stop supporting the Assad government, according to Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere.
Tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone have been steadily rising in recent weeks. On February 3, a Turkish armed convoy came under artillery fire, leaving five dead as a result. The tragedy occurred when the Syrian Army was conducting an operation against terrorists in the area, and was not notified of the convoy’s movements, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Ankara retaliated, firing on known Syrian Army positions, and sending additional troops into the de-escalation zone 10 days later. In response to the troop surge, Damascus officially recognized the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.
Erdogan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also discussed the situation on the ground in a phonecall last week. The two leaders agreed that the Sochi agreement on the Idlib de-escalation zone must be fully implemented.
Meanwhile the US recently sent over 50 military vehicles from Iraq to Syria.
