Russia will counter attempts to justify terrorists, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Moscow will rebuff any attempts to justify terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

“We will absolutely counter any attempts to justify terrorists, which have been called so by the UN Security Council,” Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat voiced hope that dialogue between Russia and Turkey on Idlib would bear fruit. “I expect that the continuing contacts between our and Turkish military involving diplomats and security services will be positive and we will be able to ensure that terrorists won’t boss around in that part of Syria. Well, they should not boss around anywhere else,” Lavrov stressed.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123321