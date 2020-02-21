Russia wins two silvers as FIL European Natural Track Championships kicks off in Moscow

Lavrentyeva, 38, is four-time gold, four-time silver and two-time bronze medalist in women’s singles of the FIL World Luge Natural Track Championships. The Russian luger is also six-time winner of the European Championship in addition to her 11 champion’s titles of the FIL World Cups on Natural Track.

Russian luger Yekaterina Lavrentyeva won her silver medal in women’s singles finishing just 0.03 seconds behind Italy’s Evelin Lanthaler, who packed the gold with the result of 11.38 seconds. Austria’s Tina Unterberger took the bronze sprinting the course in 11.42 seconds.

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian lugers won two silver medals on Friday at the 2020 FIL (International Luge Federation) European Natural Track Championships, which kicked off on Friday in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Later on Friday, Russia’s Alexander Yegorov won silver in men’s singles as he crossed the finish line 0.02 seconds behind gold winner Michael Scheikl of Germany, who clocked the short distance in 11.11 seconds. Italy’s Alex Gruber packed the bronze with the result of 11.14 seconds.

Yegeorov, 34, is the silver winner of the World Championships in men’s doubles and four-time bronze medalist of the European Championships in men’s doubles.

The 2020 FIL Luge European Natural Track Championships in Moscow had been initially slated to be held on February 22-23, but was rescheduled to earlier dates due to the record-breaking warmth in the Russian capital this year.

The weather also forced the organizers to make only one-run competitions and to reduce the length of the course to 400 meters, which is the minimum distance of the track allowed by the International Luge Federation’s regulations. The length of the course usually stands at between 700 and 1,200 meters.

The European Championship in Moscow will close on Saturday with the men’s doubles and team competitions. The defending European champions in these disciplines are Italy’s Patrick Pigneter and Florian Clara and Team Austria respectively.