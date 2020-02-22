Russiagate Chickens Come Home to Roost for Sanders

Sanders helped fuel the elite Russiagate conspiracy theory (and still is, in fact), now the power elite is using it against him:

Poetic justice for Sanders as the same power elite which is unfairly interfering in the elections against him gets to accuse him of being the beneficiary of such interference ⁠— and it was Sanders who helped make it all possible!

Meanwhile, Sanders isn’t even standing up for his supporters:

Sanders’s opponents have blamed some of his most vocal online supporters for injecting toxic rhetoric into the primaries. At a Democratic candidates debate Wednesday in Las Vegas, Sanders indirectly blamed Russia, saying it was possible that malign actors were trying to manipulate social media to inflame divisions among Democrats.

“All of us remember 2016, and what we remember is efforts by Russians and others to try to interfere in our elections and divide us up,” Sanders said. “I’m not saying that’s happening, but it would not shock me.”

He’s marginally better on foreign policy than the rest of the Democrat pack (minus Tulsi), but when he’s willing to say that a part of his supporters are really Russian agents provocateur, what is that worth? It’s hard to believe he’ll stand up for a somewhat better policy on Venezuela or Yemen when he won’t even stand up for the Bernie Bros.

