*:Rod Rosenstein to Robert S. Mueller III ””the boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.””

*[https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/JW-v-DOJ-Rosenstein-docs-00481.pdf Rosenstein documents], published by Judicial Watch on October 2, 2019, including email exchange with Mueller, p. 57/147, May 12, 2017

Front page of NY Daily News after Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki July 17, 2018

Putin plotted to hack America

RussiaGate was a criminal conspiracy by the Obama administration, the Clinton campaign, and the Deep State to steal the US presidential elections of 2016 and prevent the Trump presidency, thus enabling the continuation of the US covert war on Syria and the preparation of a war on Russia.

Is Russia the enemy?

Democrats Need to Unite the Country Against Russia – John Stoehr, Washington Monthly, January 31, 2018 The Democrats should do everything they can to tie the Republicans to something most sane people would agree, even if they are hopelessly polarized, is an indisputable threat to the United States—Russia. I think Russia is a solution to political polarization. The Democrats should and must start using Russia as a way to break through the vicious cycle consuming the parties, Washington, and the whole country. Russia is our enemy. This is a fact. It attacked our presidential election. It continues to attack us in what is emerging as a new Cold cyberwar. In tying the Republicans to an enemy, the Democrats have the potential to break the Republicans. Do they stand with America or do they stand with Russia? The best part is that the Democrats do not have to lie, distort or otherwise misrepresent reality to make the case.”

Did Russia Elect Trump?

What is Russiagate?

Is there a ‘Deep State’?

DNC Leak

Putin personally…

U.S. Officials: Putin Personally Involved in U.S. Election Hack – NBC News, December 15, 2016 Two senior officials with direct access to the information say new intelligence shows that Putin personally directed how hacked material from Democrats was leaked and otherwise used. The intelligence came from diplomatic sources and spies working for U.S. allies, the officials said. Putin’s objectives were multifaceted, a high-level intelligence source told NBC News. What began as a “vendetta” against Hillary Clinton morphed into an effort to show corruption in American politics and to “split off key American allies by creating the image that [other countries] couldn’t depend on the U.S. to be a credible global leader anymore,” the official said.

Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault – Washington Post, June 23, 2017 (archive, video, audio) Inside was an intelligence bombshell, a report drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government that detailed Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race. But it went further. The intelligence captured Putin’s specific instructions on the operation’s audacious objectives — defeat or at least damage the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, and help elect her opponent, Donald Trump.

Steele dossier

Specific allegations

pp 34-35 , p18 (20 Oct) and several other places Trump’s representative Michael Cohen met in Prague with Kremlin representatives and hackers. Michael Cohen denies being in Prague, even after his plea deal with prosecution.

pp 25-26. Allegations about Russian oligarchs Fridman, Aven, Khan being close to Putin, and have compromising material about Putin early days. Fridman, Aven and Khan are suing for defamation and damages (links below). Those allegations are serious; sources of those allegations are not publicly disclosed.

p 13 (Aug 5) and elsewhere, ‘Peskov’ leading interference, Ivanov against. After Ivanov sacked, pp 22-24, 14 Sept, p. 32, 19 Oct. and elsewhere, ‘Ivanov’ ‘nominated’ to be responsible. p 28, 12 Oct, FM ->FSB ->presidential administration time-sequence of responsibilities alleged.

Cohen still denies being in Czech republic, despite claims that his phone was turned on. A British tabloid raises phone cloning theory (Daily Mail, December 27, 2018).

Michael Cohen @MichaelCohen212, December 28, 2018 Jennifer Taub Replying to @MichaelCohen212 Quick follow up if I may. Have you ever been to any location within the Czech Republic? Asking for several hundred million friends. Michael Cohen: NO



Sources?

Oleg Erovinkin (Wikipedia-Eng) was a Soviet/Russian intelligence officer employed by Sechin’s Rosneft; his death on 26 December, 2016 led to speculations that he is a Steele sources (since an unnamed source with links to Sechin is said to be mentioned in Steele’s reports). Those rumors were denied by Steele (who said that he is not one of his sources), and in Moscow, where it is said that Erovinking had a heart attack after a heart surgery

American mole in the Kremlin?

See Oleg Smolenkov

Who else was involved in creating the dossier?

Glenn Simpson

Joseph Mifsud

“Putin’s niece”

Mysterious Putin ‘niece’ has a name – Politico.eu, Octopber 11, 2017 Federal investigators have a name for a mysterious Russian woman who offered to help broker meetings between former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and Kremlin officials: Olga Vinogradova. Mifsud did not respond to requests for comment. But in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica last week, he referred to Vinogradova as “just a student, a very good-looking one.” Papadopoulos’s interest in her, Mifsud said, was “very different from an academic one.”

Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election, March 2019, via The New York Times, April 18, 2019 On March 24, 2016, Papadopoulos met with Mifsud in London. Mifsud was accompanied by a Russian female named Olga Polonskaya. Mifsud introduced Polonskaya as a former student of his who had connections to Vladimir Putin. Papadopoulos understood at the time that Polonskaya may have been Putin’s niece but later learned that this was not true. During the meeting, Polonskaya offered to help Papadopoulos establish contacts in Russia and stated that the Russian ambassador in London was a friend of hers (…)

Use in FISA court

Mueller Investigation

Mueller as Saint Bob

No collusion found

‘An attempted coup’

The report

Hear Hillary losing again

Blame Russia!

Firtash

Mueller testifies

The rise and fall of superhero Robert Mueller – Matt Taibbi, August 1, 2019 Mueller on the stand was a potted plant. Reporters saw Moses and Jesus. If you need evidence we’re in a religious mania, look no further. This was a pure exercise in restoring an idol for worship.

Judicial Watch

Rosenstein documents, published by Judicial Watch on October 2, 2019, including email exchange with Mueller, p. 57/147, May 12, 2017 Rod Rosenstein to Robert S. Mueller III “the boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”

Prosecute Mueller!

Exposing the conspiracy behind the Russiagate hoax

2016

The key players in the RussiaGate conspiracy

The blame game

2017

2018

2019

DNC lawsuite

Special report of the Russian Foreign Ministry, April 2019

The Russiagate Hysteria: a Case of Severe Russophobia – Special report of the Russian Foreign Ministry, April 18, 2019 (Facebook, PDF) Addresses for the most part various false media reporting. Does not discuss details of the redacted full Muller report (released at about the same time), but discusses same main claims in the end.