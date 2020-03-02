Russian Air Force not backing down in northwest Syria as they intensify strikes

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Despite the presence of Turkish drones, the Russian Air Force has refused to give the former free reign over the skies of northwestern Syria.

Instead, the Russian Air Force has intensified their attacks over the southern and eastern regions of Idlib, inflicting heavy losses in the ranks of the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels.

According to the latest report from the Idlib countryside, Russian warplanes swarmed the militant positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, hitting several targets north of the Jabal Shashabo area.

At the same time, Russian airstrikes are still raining down on the militant positions west of Saraqib; this has given the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) the opportunity to secure the recently captured city.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to make a push further west in the coming hours, as they look to build a buffer zone around Saraqib.

