Russian Airstrikes Pound Turkish Convoy In Southern Idlib (Videos)

On February 23, a series of Russian airstrikes blocked a convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces in southern Idlib, forcing it to retreat.

According to several opposition sources, the Turkish convoy was passing through the town of al-Bara in southern Idlib when a series of Russian airstrikes and Syrian artillery strikes begin targeting the town.

The strikes forced the convoy to stop and turn back. Despite that the strikes were meant as a warning, several Turkish service members were reportedly injured.

The SMART News Agency released a video documenting the incident. The video shows that Russian warplanes didn’t mean to strike the exposed Turkish convoy directly.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

A day earlier, a series of Russian and Syrian airstrikes destroyed nine vehicles, including battle tanks, in southern Idlib. Later, Turkey announced that a tank crewman was killed in a Syrian strike on the region.

Russian and Syrian strikes are a clear warning to Turkish forces, which aided Syrian militants in the recent failed attack on the town of al-Nayrab in southern Idlib.

