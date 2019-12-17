Russian animated filmmaker weighs odds of making it into Oscar’s top nominations

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian cartoonist and animated movie director Konstantin Bronzit, whose work “He Can’t Live Without Cosmos” was included in the shortlist for the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Short Film category, put his odds at 50% for getting into the top five film award nominees, he told TASS

“There is no victory yet,” the director noted. “The film just went through one of the qualifying rounds. It is true that this is perhaps the most difficult level, since most movies were eliminated at this stage. And then the chances can be estimated purely on a mathematical basis. Usually, five out of ten films fall into the nomination, which means every second one is eliminated. So, the odds are one in two,” he estimated.