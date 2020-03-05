Russian Arctic National Park plans big research projects in summer

ARKHANGELSK, March 5. /TASS/. A few research projects will be implemented at the Russian Arctic National Park in summer, 2020. On Novaya Zemlya, scientists jointly with the Northern Fleet will search for a depo of Julius Payer’s expedition, which opened Eurasia’s northernmost archipelago – Franz Josef Land – in 1873, the National Park’s Director Alexander Kirilov told TASS.

“On Novaya Zemlya, we shall be searching for Payer’s depo, where it was built. Those would be joint works with the Northern Fleet,” he said.

The Payer expedition’s task was to study the Arctic part of Northern Siberia and to get to the Bering Strait. On small Barents Islands, which are a part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago, the expedition in August, 1872, organized a food depo, which was supposed to be the team’s shelter in case they lost the ship. But the explorers never used the base.

“Our specialist now translates Payer’s text, published in a book in 1876, fights through the Gothic script, and tries to understand correctly the language of the late 19th century,” the director said. “We do not know a clear location of the depo, only the exact date of its organization – August 14, and we know roughly what there was. Bread, meat, tinned food.”

On a picture, made in August 1872 near the Barents Island, a sign reads the expedition anchored on floating ice. According to the park’s director, the explorers put the stock there and covered it with big stones. Thus, just wandering the area would not help unless you know what to look for, he added.

The islands are mostly plains, but some passages are mountainous. “A space image is rather interesting – you get a feeling the islands were scraped with a knife,” the expert said. “The ice would’ve crawled onto them and then retreated.”

Pomors on Novaya Zemlya and Savva Loshkin

Another project on Novaya Zemlya is to find traces of the Pomors on the archipelago. “Barentsz (Willem Barentsz – a Dutch polar explorer, a leader of three Arctic expeditions, died on Novaya Zemlya in 1597 – TASS) used to write about the Promors’ many crosses on Novaya Zemlya. Where are they now? This is what we want to find out,” the National Park’s director said.