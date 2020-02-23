Russian army wiped out well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The Russian military group has rooted out well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria and prevented major threats to Russia on its outer boundaries, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“Nowadays, Russia’s security is in reliable hands, since our officers and soldiers persistently and consistently study their military techniques at a new level, building up their combat skills with the help of strategic exercises, drills and forced marches,” Putin said speaking at a gala concert on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

They unhesitatingly showed their high professionalism and combat capabilities, their moral fiber and best features during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic, Putin stressed.

“They have wiped out large, well-equipped terrorist groups, prevented major threats to our Motherland on distant frontiers and helped the people of Syria preserve the country’s sovereignty,” the Russian president said thanking all troops who fought in Syria for their service.

Defender of the Fatherland Day marked in Russia on February 23 was introduced in 1922 as an anniversary of the Red Army’s establishment and until 1993 was called Day of the Soviet Army and Navy.

