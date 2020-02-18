Russian athletics body RusAF announces list of four candidates for presidential election

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Tuesday a final list of four candidates for the presidential post in the country’s governing body of track and field athletics.

The candidates are Yevgeny Yurchenko, a member of the Board of Directors of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC); Oleg Kurbatov, the head of the Moscow Athletics Federation; sports manager Mikhail Gusev; and the 2004 Olympic champion in 800-meter running and the head coach of the Russian national track and field athletics team, Yury Borzakovsky.

