Russian Baltic Fleet artillery troops kick off drills in Kaliningrad Region

“The artillery troops will accomplish over 150 various firing assignments, employing Giatsint artillery guns, Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, Msta-S, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, Nona self-propelled artillery systems and other artillery armament,” the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, March 3. /TASS/. Over 500 personnel and more than 200 items of armament and military hardware are involved in the drills of the Baltic Fleet’s artillery troops and marine infantry at a training range in the eastern part of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The crews of combat vehicles and the combat teams of artillery guns will practice measures while on a march, accomplish procedures within the required time limits to deploy weapons and assume fire positions, equip and camouflage them, the statement says.

“The drills aim to practice stage-by-stage cohesion of artillery units, improve the personnel’s combat skills, increase the commanders’ practical skills of fire control during the defense and in an offensive,” the press office specified.

During the month, the artillery troops will practice sets of nighttime and daytime firings against targets, accomplish qualification exercises of firings as part of standalone teams and batteries.

The artillery personnel will also accomplish the assignments of delivering direct and semi-direct fire from sheltered positions, employing various types of munitions against sole and multiple targets. The drills will end with an artillery fire control exercise.