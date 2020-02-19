Russian Baltic Fleet fighter aircraft strike enemy targets in drills

KALININGRAD, February 19. /TASS/. More than 10 Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30SM multirole fighters from a squadron of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation practiced intercepting high-speed craft and delivering strikes against naval and ground targets during drills in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

“Under the drills’ scenario, the crews of Su-27 planes detected a target after getting into the designated search area and tracked it and also practiced measures to force a notional enemy’s aircraft to land on the aerodrome,” the press office said in a statement.

In turn, the crews of Su-30SM fighters notionally delivered strikes with air-launched weapons against naval and ground targets at the Fleet’s sea and land training ranges, the statement says.

The Su-27 is a fourth-generation multirole supersonic all-weather fighter aircraft armed with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles of various types (it has from 10 to 12 external hardpoints for missiles). The fighter jet is also furnished with a 30mm automatic aircraft gun (with a rate of fire of 1,500 rounds per minute and an ammunition load of 150 rounds).

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.