Russian Baltic Fleet ship leaves Oman in anti-piracy deployment to Indian Ocean
KALININGRAD, February 18. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudry has wrapped up the program of its business call at the port of Salalah in Oman and set off for the Gulf of Aden in its anti-piracy deployment to the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
“The ship has set off for the designated area where the support vessels — the Baltic Fleet tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky — are waiting for it,” the press office said in a statement.
During the guard ship’s anchorage at the port of Oman on February 10-18, the Russian sailors had a rest and replenished shipborne fuel, fresh water and food supplies.
“The Yaroslav Mudry will continue implementing its anti-piracy mission in the Indian Ocean and solving other tasks in accordance with the plan of its deployment,” the press office stressed.
The Baltic Fleet’s ships embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and set off for the Indian Ocean. In December, the warships took part for the first time in the naval phase of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills, in the Maritime Security Belt Russia-China-Iran naval maneuvers and in the Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise.
The Yaroslav Mudry is a Project 11540 ‘Yastreb’ guard ship (frigate) built at the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast in Kaliningrad. It is designated to search for, detect and track enemy submarines, provide anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare defense for warships and support vessels, deliver strikes against surface targets at sea and at bases, support land troops’ combat operations and provide for the landing of amphibious assault forces and accomplish other tasks. The Yaroslav Mudry has been operational in Russia’s Baltic Fleet since July 2009.
from https://tass.com/defense/1121457