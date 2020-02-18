Russian Baltic Fleet ship leaves Oman in anti-piracy deployment to Indian Ocean

KALININGRAD, February 18. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudry has wrapped up the program of its business call at the port of Salalah in Oman and set off for the Gulf of Aden in its anti-piracy deployment to the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

“The ship has set off for the designated area where the support vessels — the Baltic Fleet tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky — are waiting for it,” the press office said in a statement.

During the guard ship’s anchorage at the port of Oman on February 10-18, the Russian sailors had a rest and replenished shipborne fuel, fresh water and food supplies.

“The Yaroslav Mudry will continue implementing its anti-piracy mission in the Indian Ocean and solving other tasks in accordance with the plan of its deployment,” the press office stressed.