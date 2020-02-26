Russian Baltic Fleet ships hold anti-piracy drills in Indian Ocean

KALININGRAD, February 26. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s naval task force comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky practiced repelling a terrorist attack during its deployment to the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

“The anti-terror squad participating in the long-distance deployment has held a training exercise to repel a notional terrorist group’s attack on the naval group,” the press office said in a statement.

The guard ship and the sea tanker are carrying specially trained groups from the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry.

The crew of the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry also replenished fresh water and fuel supplies from the sea tanker Yelnya. The warship’s crew also held ship damage control drills.

The ships embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and set off for the Indian Ocean. In December, the warships took part for the first time in the naval phase of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills, in the Maritime Security Belt Russia-China-Iran naval maneuvers and in the Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise.

The Yaroslav Mudry is a Project 11540 ‘Yastreb’ guard ship (frigate) built at the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast in Kaliningrad. It is designated to search for, detect and track enemy submarines, provide anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare defense for warships and support vessels, deliver strikes against surface targets at sea and at bases, support land troops’ combat operations and provide for the landing of amphibious assault forces and accomplish other tasks. The Yaroslav Mudry has been operational in Russia’s Baltic Fleet since July 2009.