Russian Baltic Fleet ships set off for Atlantic deployment

KALININGRAD, February 19. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s naval group comprising the corvette Stoiky and the large amphibious warfare ship Korolyov departed from the naval base of Baltiysk in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region and set off for their deployment to the Atlantic, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The warships are carrying anti-terror squads from the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry, the statement says.

During its deployment in distant waters, the Baltic Fleet’s naval group will fulfil a number of tasks to search for a notional enemy’s submarines with the help of basic anti-submarine warfare systems and a deck-based Ka-27 helicopter, repel a simulated enemy’s air attack and missile strike. In addition, the naval sailors will fire small artillery guns and small arms to strike naval targets, according to the statement.

Marine infantry units will hold anti-terror drills to repel an attack by notional terrorists on the ship during anchorages in an unsafe roadstead and in the course of passing through straits, the press office said.