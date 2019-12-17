Russian Baltic Fleet training ship visits Tunisia

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop currently on its long-distance voyage with cadets on its board has made a business call at the port of Bizerte in Tunisia, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The ship’s crew and the cadets will stay in Tunisia for several days. According to the plan of the ship’s visit, they will commemorate their compatriots, visit the Russian Cultural Center and other historical sites.

“Over 100 cadets of the Pacific Higher Naval School named after Admiral Makarov and of the Naval Academy Military Educational and Scientific Center in St. Petersburg are acquiring maritime skills aboard the training ship. The future navy sailors are training in navigational disciplines, improving their skills of steering the vessel, including in adverse weather, and are keeping watches as backup deck watch officers, the Fleet’s press office specified.

The Baltic Fleet’s training ship departed from Kronshtadt on August 23. Over the period of its training deployment, the ship will cover a distance of over 20,000 nautical miles and sail across four oceans and along the Northern Sea Route.

The Project 887 training ship Perekop was built at the Szczecin Shipyard in Poland in 1967. The ship features advanced radio-technical and navigation equipment and carries armament. The vessel Perekop can take up to 300 future navigators, mechanics and skippers on its board for training missions. Over a thousand naval cadets underwent training aboard the Perekop in 2018. Special classes and simulator systems have been created aboard the ship for training purposes.

