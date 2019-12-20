Russian Baltic Fleet warships set off for Iran after joint drills with Indian Navy

“The Baltic Fleet’s naval group currently continues accomplishing long-distance deployment missions and is heading for the Iranian port of Chabahar,” the press office reported.

KALININGRAD, December 20. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudry accompanied by the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky has set off for Iran after wrapping up the indra-2019 joint drills with India, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The naval component of the Indra Russian-Indian multiservice force drills ran in the Arabian Sea on December 16-19. The naval exercise involved warships and auxiliary vessels of the Russian and Indian navies.

During the joint maneuvers, the naval groups from both countries practiced various types of logistic support at sea, anti-terror and anti-piracy assignments. The combat ships struck targets at sea with artillery systems, detected and notionally destroyed air targets and held helicopter drills with landings on the warships’ decks.

The warships embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1. The warships are carrying anti-terror squads from the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry force. Also, the Yaroslav Mudry is carrying a deck-based Ka-27 helicopter.