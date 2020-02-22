Russian biathlete Loginov says looking at finishing career because of never-ending bashing

ANTHOLZ /Italy/, February 22. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov said on Saturday he is looking at finishing his sports career because of ongoing bashing and faultfinding.

Russia’s team took the fourth place in a relay race at the 2020 IBU World Championships in Italy’s Antholz. Earlier in the day, Italian police conducted searches at the hotel the Russian team was accommodated at upon a warrant from the International Biathlon Union. According to President of the Russian Biathlon Union Vladimir Drachev, Loginov’s personal coash Alexander Kasperovich is suspected of using someone else’s credentials to access the 2020 Biathlon World Championships.

“Now I am surpsied at nothing,” Loginov told journalists after the race. “They seem to be seeking to use it to make me finish my career as soon as possible. If it makes everyone happy, then I will have to do that soon. I am nor growing younger. Maybe, someone will feel more comfortable then.”

“Let them test me, I have never been hiding. Let them do it every day but why seizing my telephone? It is a hot-button topic for me. I cannot speak to my family, to my friends. I cannot event enter data about my location with the ADAMS system,” he said, adding that he had not been told when the phone and notebook would be returned.

Loginov was suspended from competitions by the Russian Biathlon Union in 2013 because of a suspicion doping test. The International Biathlon Union rechecked his doping test in 2014 to find erythroietin, a prohibited substance. In July 2015, it was decided to ban him from competitions for a term of two years since the recheck date. The ban expired on November 2016. After he came back in sports, he has been subject of bashing from many leading biathletes.

from https://tass.com/sport/1123129