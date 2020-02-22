Russian biathlete suspected of repeated violation of anti-doping rules – Italian police
This post was originally published on this site
The aircraft will integrate the latest avionics suite developed under the Sych experimental design work
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat pointed, among other, to attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeimym airbase
Read more
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
In view of the developments, the possibility of a four-party summit on Syria, involving Russia, Turkey, France and Germany is under consideration, according to the presidential press secretary
Read more
On Tuesday, 1,824 fully recovered patients discharged from hospitals in China, while 1,749 new coronavirus infections were reported that day
Read more
from https://tass.com/sport/1123053
LikeThanks! You've already liked this