Russian biathlete Vilukhina describes doping accusations as slander
LAUSANNE /Switzerland/, March 3. /TASS/. Russian former biathlete Olga Vilukhina told TASS on Tuesday after a session of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which considered the appeal against her lifetime suspension, that the doping accusations against her were mere slander.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne started hearings on Monday into an appeal filed over two years ago by Russian biathlon athletes Olga Zaitseva, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina against their lifetime suspensions from the sport imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
“I spoke at the hearings and I think they were held in a constructive atmosphere. All the charges brought against me are slanderous. As for the bottle neck scratches, definitely it was not me to leave them. In 2014, I handed over my samples under a handover protocol but was accused of them being scratched in 2017. It is at least absurd,” Vilukhina commented.
“The whole thing has been lasting for so long that I have got tired of this litigation. All my samples throughout the entire career test negative. And it ticks me off that when at competitions in Russia I attend as a guest of honor I am introduced as a world championships medalist, with no mention of my two-time Olympic silver medalist title. It is very humiliating,” she added.
In late 2017, Zaitseva, Romanova and Vilukhina, together with another Russian biathlete, Yekaterina Shumilova, won the silver of the 2014 Olympics in biathlon team relay competition but the IOC cancelled their result. Vilukhina was also stripped of her 2014 Olympics silver medal in the women’s biathlon sprint event. The three of them filed an appeal with the Swiss-based court more than two years ago, but the start of the hearings had been postponed since then.
from https://tass.com/sport/1126257