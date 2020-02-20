Russian Black Sea Fleet ships repel cruise missile attack in drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen and other Black Sea Fleet ships held drills to repel a notional enemy’s missile strike and eliminate its warships, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

“A group of the Black Sea Fleet ships held drills to eliminate a notional enemy’s naval force at the Black Sea training ranges. The Black Sea Fleet’s strike group comprising the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich, the small missile ship Vyshny Volochyok and the missile boat R-60 deployed to the sea to conduct preparatory and qualification artillery and anti-aircraft missile firing exercises,” the press office said in a statement.