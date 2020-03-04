Russian Black Sea Fleet sub to return after Mediterranean deployment in April, says source

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar will wrap up its mission within the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce in April, a source in Crimean defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

“The Krasnodar’s watch in the Mediterranean will end in April, after which it will arrive at one of shipyards in Russia’s northwest for repairs,” the source said.

As was reported earlier, the Black Sea Fleet’s same-type submarine Stary Oskol arrived at the Kronshtadt Marine Plant for planned repairs after its deployment in the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce.

The submarines of this type can also be repaired at the Admiralty Shipyard, which built them. Both shipyards are part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation.

In late April 2019, the Krasnodar and the Stary Oskol deployed to the Mediterranean from the Black Sea, replacing the same-type submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino in the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron. The latter two submarines had been deployed off the Syrian coast for eighteen months.

Project 636.3 submarines are referred to the third generation of diesel-electric subs. These submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless vessels. They develop a speed of up to 20 knots, can dive to a depth of about 300 meters and their sea endurance is 45 days. The sub has a crew of 52 men and displaces about 4,000 tonnes.

from https://tass.com/defense/1126667