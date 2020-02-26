Russian boxing chief: 2020 Olympics qualifiers in London may be cancelled over coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying tournament, which is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23, may be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus spread, Umar Kremlev, the director general of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS on Wednesday.

“The Olympics qualifying tournament may be relocated,” Kremlev said. “Several [boxing] federations have already submitted their refusals against sending their athletes [to London].”

According to the most recent data, 13 coronavirus cases have been registered in the UK.

Kremlev, who also serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), said Russia may be a possible venue for the 2020 Olympics boxing qualifiers in case the event was cancelled in London.

“We are ready to host the tournament if it is necessary,” Kremlev told TASS.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 42 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 81,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit the number of 2,769, yet more than 30,310 patients have recovered from the disease.