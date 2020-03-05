Russian Commentary on the Putin Erdogan Summit

VeteransToday

The only thing that Vladimir Putin can say to Recep Erdogan on March 5 in Moscow is: “If you are not a fool, then stop everything you do in Idlib,” said expert Vladimir Anokhin.

Defense Ministry makes harsh statement on Idlib

The Russian Defense Ministry made a harsh statement on the eve of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan on March 5. According to the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenko, the result of one and a half years of the Sochi Accords on Syria with Turkey was the merging of the strengthened terrorist areas with Turkish observation posts , which were created as a result of the Sochi Accords to de-escalate the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

These agreements provided for the disengagement and ousting of terrorists from the external borders of the de-escalation zone to a depth of 15-20 kilometers and the withdrawal of heavy artillery weapons there.

“Instead, the result of the agreement was the crowding out of the officially recognized UN terrorist groups” Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham, * the Islamic Party of Turkestan *, and Khoras ad-Din * all militants of the “moderate opposition” to the north, to the Turkish border, ” stated Konashenkov.

He added that shelling of the Khmeimim base became daily, Turkey, in violation of international law, transferred its units to Idlib, and in the West no one notices this.

Everybody dislikes Turkey

As the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Geopolitical Problems, Vladimir Anokhin, told Pravda.Ru , “Everyone does not like Turkey , ” since Erdogan is pursuing an “absolutely crazy policy.”

“The coalescence of Turkish forces with terrorist organizations is an undermining of international relations per se, Sochi and other agreements with the aim of creating a Turkish caliphate, which should spread to the Middle East,” said Vladimir Anokhin.

He added that such actions lead to the loss of Turkish authority in the Western world.

“They perfectly understand that Erdogan is more afraid of his Turkish army than all other armies, especially after a possible coup that was foiled,” the expert noted.

According to him, Europe “can not stand” Erdogan , because he is blackmailing her with migrants and sending bandits to Libya.

Russia, according to the expert, fell into a “rather stupid” situation with the Turkish Stream, because it was “tied with a pipe to Turkey.”

“Therefore, we must portray a good face in a bad game,” said Vladimir Anokhin.

Putin should not believe Erdogan

The expert believes that after the meeting between Putin and Erdogan, “the war will continue, one way or another.”

“If you evaluate the behavior of Turkey in Syria and Libya, then the only thing Putin can say to Erdogan:“ Listen, if you are not a fool, then stop everything that you do here, ”he said.

The Turkish side, according to Vladimir Anokhin, should react to this with statements about a possible change in its attitude and position.

“As a result, in my opinion, they (Turks) will tighten their tail, there will be political statements, but there is no faith for them,” summed up Vladimir Anokhin.

* A banned terrorist organization in Russia.



