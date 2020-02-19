Russian defense chief, commander Haftar talk situation in Libya

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Libya, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

“The sides discussed the situation in Libya. They stressed the importance of talks held on January 13 in Moscow for establishing ceasefire and launching the process of normalizing the situation in the country,” the ministry said.

Shoigu and Haftar confirmed the need to fulfill the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya. The sides noted that there is no alternative to settling the domestic Libyan crisis by political means and confirmed commitment to Libya’s independence, unity and territorial integrity.

from https://tass.com/politics/1121877