Russian defense ministry denies report on Su-24 jet’s downing in Idlib
MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected a report that a Russian Su-24 jet was downed by a man-portable air-defense system in the sky over Idlib.
“The report citing militants’ Internet resources that the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces’ Su-24 was shot down from a man-portable air-defense system over the Idlib de-escalation zone is fake,” the ministry said.
According to the defense ministry, Russia’s aircraft are fulfilling their mission as normal.
from https://tass.com/defense/1125277
