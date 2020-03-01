Russian defense ministry denies report on Su-24 jet’s downing in Idlib

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected a report that a Russian Su-24 jet was downed by a man-portable air-defense system in the sky over Idlib.

“The report citing militants’ Internet resources that the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces’ Su-24 was shot down from a man-portable air-defense system over the Idlib de-escalation zone is fake,” the ministry said.

According to the defense ministry, Russia’s aircraft are fulfilling their mission as normal.

from https://tass.com/defense/1125277