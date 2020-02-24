Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports of airstrikes in Idlib on Monday

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed reports that its Aerospace Forces carried out air raids in Syira’s Idlib governorate on Monday.

The ministry dismissed the claims as “deliberate misinformation.”

“Claims that the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air strikes on the towns of Kansafra and Al-Bara of the Idlib governorate on February 24, disseminated by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, are untrue,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “On February 24, Russian aviation had no combat assignment in the above-mentioned districts.”

The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, told reporters on Monday that Russian servicemen and their allies continue their efforts to implement the October 22, 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding. In the past 24 hours, Russian and Turkish military jointly patrolled the Al-Hasakah governorate.

Russian servicemen also carried out patrol missions in the governorates of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al-Hasakah.

“All patrolling missions were carried out in line with previously agreed plans. No incidents were reported,” he said.

Russian army aviation continues its aerial patrolling in Syria, the Russian military official added.

At the same time, Zhuravlev said that illegal armed groups continue to violate ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, with 26 shelling incidents reported in the past 24 hours.

from https://tass.com/world/1123363