Russian diplomat hopes Ukraine’s Zelensky will ensure access of Russian media to Ukraine

“We heard the Ukrainian president convince everyone, in front of cameras, that he is not, and I quote, ‘a loser,'” Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday. “We would like to believe that it is true and the president in his current responsible authority will honor his word and ensure the promised free access of journalists to the Ukrainian territory.”

The diplomat recalled that after the Normandy Four summit Zelensky himself took the initiative by urging Russian reporters to visit Ukraine.

“We understand that it is hard for the Ukrainian president to keep his promise given the current situation in the country. Therefore, we are calling on international relevant institutions and non-governmental structures to help Mr. Zelensky, particularly the OSCE representative on freedom of the media,” she added.

Following the Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) summit in Paris on December 9, Zelensky invited Russian reporters to travel to Ukraine and personally assess the situation in the country. At the same time, he claimed that Russian media are providing a skewed coverage of events in Ukraine.